Robin Leach, the TV host who shared stories "champagne wishes and caviar dreams," has died, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. He was 76.Leach was best known for his syndicated TV show "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous," which ran from 1984 to 1995.Leach's family issued a statement to the Review-Journal confirming his death."Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.," the family said in a statement. "Everyone's support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful."