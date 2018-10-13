SOCIETY

Roc Solid Foundation builds playset for pediatric cancer patient

Roc Solid Foundation builds playset for pediatric cancer patient

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) --
A small army of volunteer construction workers stayed busy Saturday, building a playset for a six -year-old pediatric cancer patient.

The materials and labor, arranged by the Roc Solid Foundation, were trucked In and unloaded as young Preston Evans left for a day of fun with his family, away from home.

His grandmother Jane Mazon told us they attempted to keep him in the dark by claiming the work underway was for a place his grandfather would stay while visiting.

"He's quiet, he's shy, " Mazon said. "I think he'll be, in his own way he'll be so happy, and so thrilled."

Mazon thought they fooled Preston, but his dad disagreed when asked if he fell for it.

"No, he didn't! He knew something was up. But he played along well," said Jason Evans. "He is shy, but I can tell how excited he is, inside. It's a beautiful thing."

Corporate partnerships made the playset possible.

"We really want to thank Mosquito Joe's and the Roc Solid Foundation for doing this for him, because he is an extremely special little boy," said Mazon.

Kara Bonvillan of the Roc Solid Foundation told us about the founder, Eric Newman.

"He has a construction background, and he's also a pediatric cancer survivor so he kind of merged those two together, and started building hope for kids with cancer," Bonvillan said.

"And not just Preston but Bailey, too," said Mazon, speaking about the boy's sister. "Because pediatric cancer affects the siblings just as much. So they'll both benefit from playing on this!"
