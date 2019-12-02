Spanish hotel features $15M Christmas tree

ESTEPONA, SPAIN (WTVD) -- A hotel in Spain spared no expense on its holiday decorations.
The Kempinksi Hotel Bahia, which is located east of the Strait of Gibraltar on the Alboran Sea, has one fancy Christmas tree in the lobby.
The tree is decorated with 3 carat pink diamonds, 4 carat sapphile, oral red diamonds and black and white diamonds.
The tree also features unique martini glasses, feathers, perfume bottles and 3D printed chocolate peacoks.
All told, the tree is estimated to be worth a staggering $15 million.
