Teen with spina bifida ready to show out at Dancing Like the Stars

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County teen born with spina bifida is practicing his dance moves for a Triangle fundraiser.
Tyler Jacoby is participating in the Dancing Like the Stars competition in the Triangle.
"You can do anything that you set your mind to. Like if you want to do something, then just go out and try it," Jacoby said.
This year's Dancing Like the Stars takes places April 13.
It pairs up professional dancers and local celebrities to raise money for the National Inclusion Project, which helps promote the inclusion of children with disabilities in recreational activities.
