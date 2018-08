Best friends+best prom proposal= memories for a life time. #greateststudentsever pic.twitter.com/zk7yBW0wXM — Mountain Heritage HS (@heritagecougars) April 23, 2018

Promposal season is in full swing, and one heartfelt promposal from a student at Mountain Heritage High School has gone viral.Rachel Newberry and Ben Robinson have been friends since they were toddlers."I wanted to do something big and special for Ben because I know he deserves that. He deserves something over the top and crazy," Newberry told WLOS On Monday, Ben walked into the auditorium to the song "You Got A Friend in Me."As he walked down the aisle, Rachel's theater class handed him flowers until he reached the stage, where Ben met Rachel holding a sign asking him to prom."I thought I was going to start crying before he even came into the auditorium," she said. "I was so excited and nervous."The teen said she always knew she wanted him for a prom date, she just wasn't sure how to ask - but it seems like her promposal was the perfect fit!