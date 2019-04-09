Society

Texas dance team goes viral for routine in Houston's Hobby Airport

A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport!

HOUSTON, Texas -- A long flight delay turned into a viral dance routine at Hobby Airport.

The Tarleton State University dance team from Stephenville, Texas, did a full routine to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliott.

The team was stuck at the airport Sunday due to a 10-hour delay. A traveler shared the video online saying, "Thanks for making our 10 hour wait better."

The video has been viewed over 12,000 times.

