Texas teen transforms front lawn into the U.S. flag to honor fallen soldier

HASLET, Texas -- A North Texas teen decided to pay tribute to a fallen soldier and show his patriotism this Fourth of July holiday by mowing the grass in a special way.

Cameron James, 17, mowed an image of the American flag into his family's front lawn at his home in Haslet on Monday.

James said the image is in remembrance of his friend Kevin Christian, 21, who died while patrolling the border in Arizona.

"He was just a role model for me so I wanted to make sure he was missed by even the people who didn't know him," James said.

James said he changed the settings on his mower to create the stripes and used a string trimmer to make 50 "stars" in the top left of the design.

He said it took him about four hours to make the image.
