bizarre

TSA agent fired after passing note to traveler that said 'You ugly!!!'

A New York airport security worker is without a job because of a two-word message she wrote on a piece of paper.

In the security video of the incident Neal Strassner requested himself, as he passes through a metal detector, the TSA agent hands him a note.

Not thinking much of it, Strassner continues to go about boarding his flight when the agent calls back to him to open it.

Strassner says the note read, "You ugly."

"You never really know where somebody is in their day or their head. The more you think about it the more you realize it's easier to smile than to do this," Strassner says.

Strassner says at the end of the footage, the agent is seen pulling out a pen and a piece of paper, so he does not think he was the only one to get a note.

The TSA released a statement saying they investigated the matter after receiving the complaint and fired the employee days later.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societybizarretsa
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BIZARRE
Man chronicles 'private jet' experience on empty Delta flight
Texas wedding crasher wanted for stealing couples' gifts
Vodka made in Chernobyl Exclusion Zone coming soon
Raleigh Police looking for driver involved in scary hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Southeast Raleigh Elementary designed to be a game-changer
Restaurateur who says he received racist letter in trouble with the law
Missing woman with dementia found alive in Orange County ditch
NC investigating 3 reports of severe lung disease after vaping
Peter Fonda dies at 79 of lung cancer, family confirms
How you can help first responders dealing with PTSD
Fayetteville bar accused of over serving driver before deadly crash
Show More
Car crossed median before fatal crash on I-40
Medical examiner rules Jeffrey Epstein's death a suicide
Cumberland County Sheriff's Office short nearly 50 deputies
22-year-old man killed in shooting near Durham shopping center
Major video game competition comes to downtown Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News