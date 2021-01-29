U.S. Postal Service honors legendary playwright August Wilson with Black Heritage stamp

The U.S. Postal Service's 44th Black Heritage stamp is now available, just in time for Black History Month.
The stamp recognizes prolific playwright August Wilson. Wilson has been called a trailblazer for bringing African American drama to American theater.
Wilson's most well-known play, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, was adapted into a film. The movie was released on Netflix in Dec 2020.
The August Wilson stamp is being issued as a forever stamp in panes of 20. It is being talked about on social media under the hashtags #AugustWilsonForever and #BlackHeritageStamps.
Tim O'Brien and Ethel Kessler worked together to design the stamp.
