Volunteers, women formerly in recovery give back on Christmas morning

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Christmas Day is about celebrating with family.But it's also about giving back to others.For the 11th year in a row, volunteers came to Healing Transitions -- a center in Raleigh where men and women are receiving treatment for addiction."It's a place to call home for a while until they can get back on their feet and stabilized," said Michelle Hodge, who helped volunteer for the breakfast on Christmas.Hodge has never been in the program but was part of the group serving the 150 women in the facility. Many of the women serving Wednesday spent time in the recovery program as well."I think anyone can relate to being down and having low points in their life and wanting to be able to help them and give back," Hodge said, who got up at 2 a.m. to prepare her own home for Christmas before coming to volunteer. "A lot of us have a servant's heart so it's in our blood to give back. It's part of our DNA."Guests also received a Christmas bag full of donated items like gloves, hats, scarves and hygiene products.The men's campus also hosted a similar breakfast.