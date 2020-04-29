Coronavirus

Wake County deputies say thanks to healthcare heroes with parade

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office deputies formed a caravan and circled around several Raleigh hospitals on Wednesday in a show of gratitude for healthcare workers.

Deputies brought their "Badges and Blue Lights Laps of Love" to WakeMed, Duke Raleigh North and UNC REX Hospitals to say thanks for their efforts in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. Deputies dropped off goodie bags for staff as a token of appreciation.

"We are tremendously grateful to our healthcare providers who are not only taking care of those in the community, but many are also trying to balance their personal lives as well, which is not easy," Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said. "We hope this small display of our gratitude brings some sunshine to their lives as they continue to take care for those in need of medical care."
