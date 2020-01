WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WTVD) -- One Triangle woman spun and won on Wheel of Fortune Monday night.Cheryl Stokes from Wake Forest won $49,850.Back in September, Raleigh teacher Rachel Sirbaugh won nearly $72,000 and brand new car.Congrats, Cheryl!You can watch Wheel of Fortune at 7:30 p.m. on ABC11.