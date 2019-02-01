SOCIETY

Watch: Vintage educational film captures limited view of North Carolina in the 1950s

An old educational film takes a look at the economic drivers of North Carolina in the 1950s. (Credit: Shutterstock)

Austin Hillhouse
An old educational film takes a look at the economic drivers of North Carolina in the 1950s.

The film, made available by Shutterstock, takes a look at farming, cigarette manufacturing, fishing and more. The film also takes a look at some of the things that brought tourists to the Tar Heel state in the 50s.


The film does not touch on any cultural or societal norms happening in the state at the time.

One aspect of North Carolina in the 50s that is glaringly missing from the educational film is any mention of segregation or the growing Civil Rights Movement.


You can watch the video for yourself to get an interesting and limited perspective of North Carolina more than half a century ago.
