Cumberland County woman offers discounts at therapeutic spa for families with loved ones overseas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a month since the first wave of deployments to Kuwait, and April Shumard's hoping to bring a little relaxation to the families struggling with their loved ones overseas.
This is the third deployment Shumard's dealt with. Her husband, Glen was one of the first 750 paratroopers, with the 82nd Airborne Division, that was sent off to the Middle East on New Year's Eve.
Despite this not being her first rodeo, Shumard says it doesn't get easier, "just the anxiety and the not knowing, you know, if he's going to come back. I think that's what makes it the hardest".
The military wife started April Ann's Healing Hands: Therapeutic Spa nearly five years ago.
Many of her clients consist of veterans and active military members dealing with aches and pains they can address through therapeutic massages.
"You got to get in there and reset the muscle memory and mobilize any scar tissue that might be in the area," Shumard said.
Nearly a month after the deployments, Shumard is slashing $20 off their Full Body and Therapeutic massage options. She knows those kinds of discounts can go a long way for a family. Earlier this week, she and her five children benefited from reduced prices on Shrek the Musical at the Cape Fear Regional Theater.
"It was a wonderful relief to just have a fun time all-together, even though he's not here, which is priceless right now," Shumard said.
A distraction Shumard too hopes she can provide to families in the community.
All active military members and their dependents can come into her spa and enjoy the offer until the troops return home.
"You deserve it. It's hard, I know it's hard. And this is the least that I can do, so just want to help out in the one way I can think of," Shumard said.
Shumard encourages more businesses across Cumberland County to offer some sort of discount or special for military families during this difficult time.
