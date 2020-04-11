Society

Women's group create bracelets of hope for healthcare workers on the front lines against coronavirus

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Over the next few weeks, healthcare workers in the Triangle will be receiving a special symbol of hope from a group of ladies.

Inspired by a biblical story from the Old Testament, Rachael Smith, a member of Hope and Vine, wanted to create pieces of jewelry that incorporated a red cord. She says that's when

"I was out jogging and walking and just feeling so heavy. And I looked down and I actually see a section of red cord in the middle of the road," Smith said.

The bracelet, made of a red cord, are called 'Tikvah' bracelets. It's Hebrew for cord and also translates to 'Hope' -- something the group of women strongly believe in.

Hope and Vine employ young women who have aged out of the foster care system. They hand make jewelry out of recycled materials. And this next project will spread their message of hope to healthcare workers at Duke Hospital in Durham, Raleigh and Wakemed- donating the jewelry to the men and woman on the frontlines of this pandemic.

"I can't imagine the strain and the stress that they are feeling and we want them to know that they are cared for."

The women are putting together a tall order of 500 bracelets.

The first batch of bracelets is set to be delivered to the hospitals on April 20. If you would like to give a healthcare worker one of the bracelets, check here.
