'Souls to the Polls' event in Durham encourages community to vote

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Civil rights activist Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr. spent Sunday encouraging the community to get out and vote.

It was part of the "Souls to the Polls" event at St. Joseph AME Church in Durham, where the community was encouraged to caravan to the polls following Sunday's service.

Dr. Chavis led the charge to get out and vote during the event.

"We've got a lot of reasons why we should vote, and the good thing about today is we got church leaders and church members utilizing their faith to the polls," Dr. Chavis said.

He has spent most of his life advocating for civil rights. Dr. Chavis gained international attention in 1972 as the leader of the Wilmington 10, a group of civil rights activists who were wrongfully convicted of arson. All of their convictions were later overturned.

Politicians, activists, and community members alike filled St. Joseph's AME Church for the event.

"We're going to recognize all the candidates who are here, candidates for governor, candidates for lieutenant governor, for statewide offices, supreme court, and we're looking forward to caravanning over to North Carolina Central University to vote in big numbers," Reverend Dr. Jay Augustine said.

Part of the event emphasized the change in law, with IDs now required to cast ballots in North Carolina.

"There have been deliberate attempts to roll back the rights that so many in the civil rights era fought for. We are making sure people understand that the laws have changed," Augustine said.

For more information about the events at St. Joseph's AME Church in Durham, click here.

