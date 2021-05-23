14-year-old killed, 14 injured in shooting at 'unauthorized' neighborhood concert in South Carolina

Around 10:30 p.m., North Charleston police were called to the area of Piggly Wiggly Drive and W. Jimtown Drive where they found numerous victims suffering from gunshot wounds, according to ABC-affiliate WCIV.
Several of the victims were transported to local hospitals -- their status has not been made available to the public at this time.
"It's sad, it's unfortunate, it's a ridiculous time in our lives -- in this world," North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said in a Sunday conference at the 'ground zero' of the shooting. "[We're] grieving over a 14-year-old that lost her life -- Never had the chance to see a prom. Never had the opportunity to graduate. Never had the opportunity to enter college or graduate or get a job."
Investigators said the shooting was the result of a fight that had broken out near the stage of the concert.
"Something happened here that should have never happened. They should have never been set up in the first place here," Burgess said. "That young girl lost her life and 14 other people got victimized, that's another part."
Authorities have not released information on a shooting suspect at this time.
The shooting is one of many mass shootings across the nation including Fairfield Township, New Jersey and Minneapolis, Minnesota.