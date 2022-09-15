Southern Pines Brewing unveils plans for downtown Fayetteville taproom

Southern Pines Brewing plans to open a taproom in downtown Fayetteville.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One of central North Carolina's largest craft breweries is expanding.

Southern Pines Brewing plans to open a taproom in downtown Fayetteville.

The proposed taproom would be at 123 Hay St.

Southern Pines Brewing plans to purchase and revitalize the building with the plans of turning it into a taproom serving beer, wine and cider.

The city council is expected to discuss the special use permit application at its meeting Monday.

This would be the brewery's first location outside of Southern Pines.