2 people shot outside Southern Pines hotel; suspects flee on US 1

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police in Southern Pines are investigating after two people were shot in the parking lot of a hotel.

The shooting happened about 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of the SureStay Plus Best Western Hotel at 1675 US Highway 1. When officers arrived they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Southern Pines Police Deputy Chief Charles Campbell told the Sandhills Sentinel that "There were two gunshot victims who knew each other, and this was not a random act of violence."

Numerous shell casings were visible outside the hotel, the Sentinel said.

Police said there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the community.

Police said the suspects were last seen driving south on US Highway 1 in a black Acura.

No other details were immediately available. An ABC11 news crew is on its way to the scene. Check back for updates.

Southern Pines Police ask that anyone with information on this case call (910) 692-7031 or (910) 693-1481. People can also call the Crime Tip Line at (910) 693-4110. All information provided will remain confidential and can be provided anonymously.