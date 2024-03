Southern Regional Center in Wake County reopens its health clinic this week

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Southern Regional Center in Wake County is reopening its health clinic on Monday.

The clinic has not been fully operational since before the pandemic. It has not accepted patients in more than a year.

Now, after renovations to the space, services will be available to residents who live or work in South Raleigh, Apex, Fuquay-Varina, Garner, Holly Springs and Willow Spring.

The clinic is on North Judd Parkway in Fuquay-Varina.