Southview HS student charged with having gun on school property

A Southview High School student was charged after police said he had a gun on campus.On Thursday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office responded to Southview High after the assistant principal told the school resource officer that a student had a marijuana smell about him.School personnel searched the locker, backpack, and vehicle of 17-year-old Tre'Von Andre Mcneill and found a camouflage 12-gauge shotgun under the back seat of his vehicle.Mcneill, of Lumber Bridge, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.Mcneill was taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received an unsecured bond and was released to a parent.He made a first court appearance Friday afternoon.