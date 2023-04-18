FAA issues nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights, citing 'equipment issues'

WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

This comes less than six months after the airline was forced to cancel over 15,000 flights during the Christmas holiday period.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a nationwide ground stop for Southwest Airlines flights, citing "equipment issues."

"Southwest Airlines requested the FAA pause the airline's departures," the agency told CNN in a statement.

Southwest Airlines reported technology issues Tuesday morning and said it would "hopefully be resuming our operation as soon as possible."

The flight tracking website FlightAware said nearly 800 of the airline's flights -- about 14 percent of its schedule -- were delayed Tuesday, far ahead of any US carrier.

Southwest called the problem "intermittent technology issues" in a social media post to customers. Several have taken to social media to complain about delayed flights

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, but we're hoping to get everyone going ASAP," the airline wrote in another social media post.

CNN has reached out to Southwest and the Federal Aviation Administration for further comment.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

