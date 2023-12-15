Southwest Airlines policy lets plus-size passengers get extra seat for free

Southwest Airlines says plus-size passengers who may have difficulty sitting comfortably in seats can get an extra seat for free.

Southwest Airlines says plus-size passengers who may have difficulty sitting comfortably in their seats can get an extra one for free.

The airline says if an adjacent seat is available, it will provide the travelers with that extra space.

Southwest is advising passengers who need more space to book two seats on a flight. And if there are empty seats on the plane, they'll get a refund for one of their two seats.

"We've had a long-standing policy for more than 30 years designed to meet the seating needs of Customers who require more than one seat and protect the comfort and safety of everyone onboard," Southwest says on its website.

The perk isn't available on every flight.

More details on the policy are available on the airline's website.