speeding

Two major wrecks renew calls to curtail speeders on Garner Road in Raleigh

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wrecks prompt call for Raleigh to crackdown on speeders

There are calls for the Raleigh Police Department to curtail speeding drivers from racing down Garner Road.

An ABC11 viewer reaching out that nothing has been done despite years' worth of complaints being filed with the city.

Whitney Alston luckily says she's never had a wreck on Garner Road, a 35-mile-per-hour zone, but is concerned it could happen.

"People speed, so when I'm turning out there's kind of like a blind spot so I'm creeping out really slow, kind of cautious, because people don't mind the speed limit coming through here," said Alston.

There have been two major accidents in the vicinity in the last three months.

One unfolding outside of Tony Terry's home Monday.

"The car went straight through that fence," he said.

The driver of a white pick-up truck crashing into cars and even a house.

Police said speed was a factor.

"It really surprised me. It scared me really when he came through here," Terry said.

In April, a father and his 9-year-old son were killed, and multiple other people were hurt, in a crash involving a Go Raleigh bus.

Police said the bus was making a left on Garner Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

ABC11 has been reaching out to the Raleigh Police Department to see how many accidents have occurred these few years.

We have not heard back on that request or if there are any plans to help curtail speeding here.

"Maybe it's more stop lights in between or more stop signs in between," Alston suggests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficraleighncstreet racingspeedingtrafficcommunityspeed limit
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPEEDING
State troopers collide on I-40 during high-speed chase with motorcycle
Traffic stop becomes powerful moment for trooper, a dad with cancer
2 children killed, 1 injured in early morning crash in Goldsboro
High-speed chase ends with deadly head-on crash; woman charged
TOP STORIES
Durham hit-and-run suspect identified
2-year-old boy seriously burned in Durham
1 shot in possible road rage shooting in Fayetteville
First case of monkeypox confirmed in Durham County
Fort Bragg soldiers sing My Girl in viral video
US tourist falls into Mount Vesuvius after taking selfie
Twitter sues to force Elon Musk to complete $44B acquisition
Show More
Trump attempted to contact Jan. 6 witness, Cheney says
Mayfield excited for fresh start with Panthers
Chief Patterson, officials speak about rise in violent crime
Two found dead in car shortly after 911 call in Orange County
Chase on I-40 ends at Raleigh apartment complex, suspect in custody
More TOP STORIES News