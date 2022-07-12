Two major wrecks renew calls to curtail speeders on Garner Road in Raleigh

There are calls for the Raleigh Police Department to curtail speeding drivers from racing down Garner Road.An ABC11 viewer reaching out that nothing has been done despite years' worth of complaints being filed with the city.Whitney Alston luckily says she's never had a wreck on Garner Road, a 35-mile-per-hour zone, but is concerned it could happen."People speed, so when I'm turning out there's kind of like a blind spot so I'm creeping out really slow, kind of cautious, because people don't mind the speed limit coming through here," said Alston.There have been two major accidents in the vicinity in the last three months.One unfolding outside of Tony Terry's home Monday."The car went straight through that fence," he said.The driver of a white pick-up truck crashing into cars and even a house.Police said speed was a factor."It really surprised me. It scared me really when he came through here," Terry said.In April, a father and his 9-year-old son were killed, and multiple other people were hurt, in a crash involving a Go Raleigh bus.Police said the bus was making a left on Garner Road and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.ABC11 has been reaching out to the Raleigh Police Department to see how many accidents have occurred these few years.We have not heard back on that request or if there are any plans to help curtail speeding here."Maybe it's more stop lights in between or more stop signs in between," Alston suggests.