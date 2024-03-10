.FanDuel hosts pop-up event in Raleigh

North Carolina is the 38th state to legalize sports gambling and the 30th to allow for mobile gaming.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Just a few days away from the launch of mobile sports gambling in North Carolina, operator FanDuel hosted a pop-up in Raleigh.

The basketball-themed event was held at the Tobacco Road Sports Café to celebrate the launch of sports betting in the state.

Fans were given the chance to participate in a shooting competition for FanDuel prizes.

"FanDuel takes responsible gaming very, very seriously. So we have a range of ways we do that. The number one way we do that is a series of tools that we encourage all North Carolinians to sign up for when they download the app," said Chris Jones, FanDuel communications head. "They include a time limit, a wager limit, and a deposit limit, and you will set all those. The fourth thing we want you to do is to check your player activity statement, like your credit card statement or your bank statement."

