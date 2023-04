Carolina Hurricanes one win away from advancing in NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Carolina Hurricanes one win away from advancing in playoffs

The Carolina Hurricanes are just one win away from advancing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Canes have a 3-1 lead over the New York Islanders in the best-of-seven series.

The team dominated the Islanders on Sunday in New York with the final score being 5-2.

Tonight's game in front of the hometown crowd at PNC Arena at 7 p.m.

Let's go Canes!