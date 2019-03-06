Sports

9-year-old girl gets Chuck E Cheese to change arcade game's 'There's always softball' taunt

EMBED <>More Videos

A 9-year-old girl from southwest suburban Naperville recently got Chuck E. Cheese to make a change to one of their games, and got a special message from an Olympic champion.

"You are brave. You are courageous. You are a game-changer."
NAPERVILLE, Ill. -- A 9-year-old girl from Illinois got Chuck E. Cheese to make a change to one of its games.

Marie Marcum was playing a Major League Baseball-licensed game when it taunted her for missing a target, saying, "Hey, there's always softball!"

Marie wasn't having that. So she wrote to the restaurant chain and the MLB, asking them to change the audio - and they did! The game was muted across the country until the audio was replaced the next week.

Chuck E. Cheese threw Marie and her softball team a party to celebrate the achievement. She was one of the first kids to try out the new game.

During the party, Marie got to watch a surprise message from Olympic champion and professional softball player Jennie Finch.

"I just want to say thank you for being an inspiration to us all. Thank you for using your voice, for sticking up for what is right, and taking a stand with your feelings and your thoughts and writing that letter," Finch said, in part. "You are brave. You are courageous. You are a game-changer."

Finch also invited Marie and a friend to attend her softball camp this summer in St. Louis.

Way to go, Marie!
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsillinoismlbbaseballgamessoftball
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in killing of 80-year-old Sanford woman
38 dogs seized from Fuquay-Varina home, some available for adoption
2 arrested after women brawl at Raleigh Waffle House
How it works: Ancestry family tree, DNA kits
10 reasons why your breath stinks
13 Clayton businesses caught selling alcohol to minors, police say
University of Vermont receives anonymous $500K for researching bees
Show More
Spring sales: What you should buy now, what can wait
Bond raised to $1M for man accused of shooting at trooper in Orange County
Birth control pills recalled over packaging error
Wake County superintendent tries to ease ICE fears of undocumented families
Cooper touts plan to hike teacher pay, proposes $3.9M school bond
More TOP STORIES News