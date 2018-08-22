DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --When ABC11 went to Bryse Wilson's locker to interview him in the Gwinnett Stripers locker room, his teammates said: "he didn't even play tonight."
Of course, they were giving him a hard time. Just 24 hours before, he was pitching for the Stripers' big-league club, the Atlanta Braves, in Pittsburgh.
"It was a dream come true. Just being able to go out and play the sport I love and it's been a dream since I was a little kid," Wilson said. "So to be able to fulfill that has been awesome."
Wilson's performance Monday night against the Pirates was something the Braves needed.
Wilson pitched 5 innings, struck out five, gave up three hits, and more importantly gave up no runs in a 1-0 win. Not bad for the 20-year-old from Hillsborough, who two years ago was playing at Orange High School.
The Braves sent Wilson back to his Triple-A minor league club, the Stripers, who are in Durham taking on the Bulls in a five-game series.
Wilson got the call Sunday, met the team in Atlanta and caught the team charter to Pittsburgh. He called his parents, and they were able to get a flight to Pittsburgh.
He saw his parents before the game. Wilson's mother, Tracey, gave Bryse a hug before he took the mound.
"It was really comforting for them to be there, and I'm just glad they were able to make it, honestly to calm my nerves a little bit," Wilson said.
Wilson was scheduled to pitch the second game of a doubleheader against the Bulls on Tuesday night. Now, he won't pitch in his hometown since he pitched Monday night in Pittsburgh.
"Not really disappointed, obviously the alternative was much better," Wilson said. "But so good to see everybody and come back home. Nice the way things worked out."
The Braves drafted Wilson out of high school in the fourth round of the MLB Draft in 2016.
His fast track could see him on the Braves pitching staff sooner than later.