Sports

Antonio Brown's former trainer accuses him of rape

FLORIDA -- Former Oakland Raider wide receiver Antonio Brown has been accused of raping his former trainer according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in Florida. The federal lawsuit claims that Brown 'exploited, sexually assaulted, and raped' his trainer several times over a period of two years.

According to the suit, Brown met his trainer, a former gymnast, while the two were student-athletes at Central Michigan University.

After graduating, she started an athletic training company and Brown hired her to train him in 2017, while he was still a member of the Pittsburg Steelers.

VIDEO: Antonio Brown's bizarre summer as a Raider summed up in 2 minutes

The victim claims that he sexually assaulted her twice in June of 2017 while they were together for training sessions.

After the second incident, the suit alleges that Brown bragged about the incident to his victim in profane and angry text messages.

The woman cut off her working relationship with Brown after the second incident.

Several months later after Brown begged her to train him again, she started working with Brown again.

On May 20, 2018, the victim claims Brown cornered her and raped her despite her protests.

The suit claims that Brown preyed on his victim "kindness and her religious devotion, casting himself as a person equally dedicated to his religious faith and someone she could trust. In reality, he used manipulation and false promises to lure her into his world, and once there, he sexually assaulted and raped her."

A spokesperson for Antonio Brown released this statement Tuesday afternoon: "Mr. Brown denies each and every allegation in the lawsuit. He will pursue all legal remedies to not only clear his name, but to protect other professional athletes against false accusations."



Brown was released by the Oakland Raiders last week and is currently signed with the New England Patriots, and was previously an all-pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsrapenflsex assaultu.s. & worldoakland raidersnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
The 9th District Special Election: How did we get here?
Raleigh doctor chronicles mission to find cure for his own rare illness
Landowner fighting to keep Confederate flag off Highway 70
Rare, sometimes deadly mosquito-borne virus infects NC resident
Backlash after radio show appeared to make fun of blind babysitter
3-year-old who survived Dorian embraced by classmates
Special Election NC: 9th District polls close
Show More
Two accused of stealing from several elderly residents in Fayetteville
Garner couple killed in Virginia motorcycle crash
Fayetteville woman gets Social Security refund after yearlong delay
Police apprehend man after bizarre chase in waves at Venice Beach
NC woman accused of cutting off husband's penis
More TOP STORIES News