SPORTS

Basketball league aims to give teens structure in Summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer basketball league teaches more than just hoops (WTVD)

By
The Triangle Challenge high school basketball league aims to keep kids off the streets and on the court.

The six-week program services high school teens ages 14 through 18. The league is composed of 20 teams and runs from May 29 until July 3.

Jawann Baker, a Raleigh native, created the program four years ago with the mission to promote a healthy lifestyle and enhance the individual character development for at-risk youth.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball forward Brandon Huffman grew up around the league.

He wasn't able to play due to restrictions, but he watched games in high school and still makes a point to go back and watch even as a college player.

N.C. State basketball player Blake Harris and University of Virginia's Jay Huff played in the league as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsbasketball
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
NCSU soccer player goes national after overtime goal
NCAA gives NC State transfer Blake Harris waiver to play immediately
Panthers rookie DJ Moore charged with reckless driving after being clocked at 113 mph
Matt Kalil has knee scoped, adding to Panthers' O-line worries
Teamworks Academy helps college athletes transition into business
More Sports
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Christopher appears in court
UNC System issues statement on Silent Sam toppling: 'We do not support lawlessness'
One company offering 'fur-ternity leave' for workers with new pets
I-Team: North Carolina still home to 100+ Confederate monuments
FDA extending expiration dates for some EpiPens
Toddlers survive days in ravine after mother dies in car crash
Show More
Cooper gets early win, two GOP proposed amendments ordered off ballot
WCPSS presents proposed enrollment plan for four new schools
Fayetteville State University rolls out new bike service
College students called 'the perfect target' for scammers
Rocky Mount man found dead in home of apparent dog attack
More News