British man who quit teaching job to attend baseball games to stop in NC

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- England native Joey Mellows quit his job as a social studies teacher to move to the United States and watch major and minor league baseball games.The trip entails six months on the road to watch 162 baseball games."I just think baseball is an incredibly important sport bringing people in the community together. It's something I value and want people back home to be interested in learning about as well," Mellows told ABC11.He arrives in the Tar Heel State next Sunday for games in Durham and Fayetteville. The Woodpeckers heard about his journey and decided to roll out the red carpet."I was able to get him a ticket just completely on us because he is a goodwill ambassador for baseball and everything it represents," said Ben Hughes, Communications Director for the Woodpeckers.Mellows appreciated the gesture."The Woodpeckers have been by far the most generous team. I don't know if that's part of the culture in North Carolina, but I'm really, really grateful," said Mellows.