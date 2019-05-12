Boston Bruins beat Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 in second game of series

BOSTON (WTVD) -- The Boston Bruins took down the Carolina Hurricanes 6-2 on Sunday, giving the Bruins a 2-0 lead over the Canes in the third round of the playoffs.Petr Mrazek, who was out for the last two games of the Hurricanes' second-round series with the Islanders due to an injury, has been back in the net for the past two games.Based on the outcome of the previous two games, the Canes' goaltender for Game 3 may be up in the air.The next game of the series between the two teams will take place in Raleigh on Tuesday at 8 p.m.