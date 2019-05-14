Canes fan unknowingly joins Bruins 'Bear Force One' flight to Raleigh

So who was this brave Caniac? ABC11's Mark Armstrong took to Twitter and summoned the forces of social media to help.
The next morning, courtesy of Hurricanes broadcaster Mike Maniscalco, the Caniac in the photo turned out to be Canes color analyst Tripp Tracy's mother!
We have an ID on this proud Canes fan amid the Bruins bluster on Bear Force One...— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 14, 2019
*drumroll*
Tripp Tracy’s mom. No joke. How amazing is that haha. https://t.co/ja7oo82Kva
Marilyn Tracy, her daughter and grandson booked what they thought was a regular flight to Raleigh. It sure didn't turn out that way.
Pursuant: pic.twitter.com/Gsg5bjB8CA— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 14, 2019
Tracy was thrilled to represent the Canes, and it made the trip all the more special.
And as the finale - here’s Tripp’s mom Marilyn pretending to KO the Bruins mascot 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yowjPC2elG— Mark Armstrong (@ArmstrongABC11) May 14, 2019