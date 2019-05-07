Sports

Canes fans scoop up Conference Finals tickets, await dates

EMBED <>More Videos

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Hurricanes finally know who they'll be facing off against in the Eastern Conference Finals. What they don't know is when most of those games will be taking places.

The NHL announced Game 1 will take place Thursday night at 8 p.m. in Boston, but it held off on announcing all other dates and times until the conclusion of the Western Conference second-round. Game 7 in that series between the Colorado Avalanche and San Jose Sharks is Wednesday night, meaning the schedule likely will not be announced until Thursday morning.

Despite the delay, a Hurricanes team spokesperson confirmed to ABC11 that tickets went on sale Tuesday, with fans buying online and in-person at PNC Arena.

"We're just so happy for the players, we're just so happy for the team. And we want to try and translate that - and the best way to do that is to scream at the top of your lungs," said Neil Bleau, a Hurricanes fan who has attended four of the team's five home playoff games this season.

Carolina is a perfect 5-0 at home in the playoffs, thanks in part to the energized atmosphere created by the Caniacs.

"My wife has to wear earplugs. I don't -- I ruined my hearing in the Army many years ago. It is raucous, it's energized, it's constant," said Bleau.

According to Ticketmaster, the cheapest ticket for Game 3, the Hurricanes first home game, is about $185 including fees. That's still less than the cheapest ticket in Boston for Game 1, which is going for about $228 thru Ticketmaster including fees.

While Raleigh may not be viewed as traditional a hockey town as Boston, that's just fine to Canes fans enjoying the ride and newfound national attention.

"We're tailgating, we're getting here at one, two o'clock. It's not us trying to deliberately do something - this is just how we watch sports. Especially when we're winning, we get all the way behind it," said Chris Andrews, who has attended all five home playoff games.

Fans also stopped by The Eye, the team store inside PNC Arena throughout the day Tuesday, with many hoping to scoop up the popular "Bunch of Jerks" T-shirt. It was inspired by hockey broadcaster Don Cherry, who mocked the team's popular Storm Surge post-game celebrations.

During a recent rant, Cherry doubled-down on his criticism, labeling the fan base as a "front-running fans." Carolina didn't skip a beat, immediately posting a mock-up of a new T-shirt, with the "Bunch of Front Running Jerks" name proudly emblazoned.

The team store has sold out of the "Bunch of Jerks" T-shirts but hopes to have more in by Wednesday afternoon. They are still waiting to learn when they will receive the "Bunch of Front Running Jerks" merchandise
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnhl playoffscarolina hurricanesboston bruinshockey fan
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rare disorder makes Chapel Hill boy's skin fragile as butterfly's wings
Colorado school shooting: 8 injured, 2 suspects in custody
This 'one ring' robocall scam could cost you
Raleigh man beaten in Alamance County, dumped off Granville County bridge
'It's a battle every day': Mom reacts after murder conviction overturned
Sunscreen study finds ingredients may seep into bloodstream
Troubleshooter steps in over home warranty woes
Show More
Breaking down Wake County's proposed 10 percent property-tax hike
Man arrested in string of Fayetteville rape cases dating back to 2009
Hundreds of Wake County students, teachers attend STEMposium
Burn victims sue Conagra after cans of cooking spray explode
NC woman bites deputy, tries to swallow cocaine after chase
More TOP STORIES News