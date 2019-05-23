Sports

Canes players visit with UNC's Roy Williams and make some special moments

By
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- I don't know that Roy and Wanda Williams ever made it out to a Hurricanes playoff game, but I want to believe they watched at least a couple of them at home, on the edge of their seats, as the rest of us were.

With their near-epic season now in the rearview, the Canes get a couple of months to recharge their mental and physical batteries. A few of them decided that a trip to the Smith Center to get some shots up was just the recipe.

From left: Warren Foegele, Curtis McElhinney, Dougie Hamilton, a local basketball coach, Justin Williams and his kids Jade and Jaxon, Jordan Staal and daughter Abigail, Brock McGinn. (Not pictured: Trevor Van Riemsdyk, there but recovering from surgery)



Everyone got up some shots, got some photos and generally had a great time. It's always fun to see Triangle sports figures enjoying each other's company, and this was no different.

It also gave the homegrown Hurricanes PR staff a chance to flex a bit against the players. Jordan Staal and Pace Sagester got down to some one on one. While Jordan scores in the video here (man, learn some analytics dude, long twos are the worst possible shot), it was Sagester who ultimately prevailed with a three.

See the video at the top of this story.

The visit also led to this tweet Thursday from Carolina basketball's Twitter account:



This thing is just overflowing with charm. Let's count the ways, shall we?

1) That HOF coach and basketball icon Roy Williams still kindly introduces himself as "Roy Williams."

2) Warren Foegele repping the Raptors. #WetheNorth

2) Justin Williams' janky jump shot. It's clear in the video that he's firing from Dame Lillard distance, so I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he's got a smoother release from a more reasonable range.

3) Justin Williams removing his hat before shaking Roy's hand. A small gesture, but these things count. As Twitter user @glenwoodrex rightfully pointed out "Three time champions have a code."

(Joking that Roy is his uncle was great, too.)

4) Jordan Staal lifting his daughter Abigail up in the background for a dunk. Classic dad move and as a veteran of a million and five of those lifts myself, I wholeheartedly approve.

In conclusion, make the Canes visit more places.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillcarolina hurricanesunc tar heels
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver known for STAYUMBL plate taken to jail
Gov. Cooper expands paid parental leave for state employees
Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years
9-15 named storms expected in 2019 hurricane season, NOAA predicts
Fayetteville store clerk killed was expectant father, family says
GA high school celebrates first male African American valedictorian
Two people died from the flu in NC last week
Show More
'It was a miracle:' Woman says Horses for Hope helped her walk again
NC Attorney General Josh Stein discusses prompt rape kit testing
Train hits, seriously injures 40-year-old man in Cary
Beef recalled nationwide due to E. coli concerns
School district offers students free lunch due to Hurricane Florence
More TOP STORIES News