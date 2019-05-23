Canes players visit with UNC's Roy Williams and make some special moments

With their near-epic season now in the rearview, the Canes get a couple of months to recharge their mental and physical batteries. A few of them decided that a trip to the Smith Center to get some shots up was just the recipe.
From left: Warren Foegele, Curtis McElhinney, Dougie Hamilton, a local basketball coach, Justin Williams and his kids Jade and Jaxon, Jordan Staal and daughter Abigail, Brock McGinn. (Not pictured: Trevor Van Riemsdyk, there but recovering from surgery)
Everyone got up some shots, got some photos and generally had a great time. It's always fun to see Triangle sports figures enjoying each other's company, and this was no different.
It also gave the homegrown Hurricanes PR staff a chance to flex a bit against the players. Jordan Staal and Pace Sagester got down to some one on one. While Jordan scores in the video here (man, learn some analytics dude, long twos are the worst possible shot), it was Sagester who ultimately prevailed with a three.
See the video at the top of this story.
The visit also led to this tweet Thursday from Carolina basketball's Twitter account:
The @NHLCanes take The Smith Center!#CarolinaSZN | #TakeWarning pic.twitter.com/lvUMH1Xf0W— Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) May 23, 2019
This thing is just overflowing with charm. Let's count the ways, shall we?
1) That HOF coach and basketball icon Roy Williams still kindly introduces himself as "Roy Williams."
2) Warren Foegele repping the Raptors. #WetheNorth
2) Justin Williams' janky jump shot. It's clear in the video that he's firing from Dame Lillard distance, so I'm going to give him the benefit of the doubt that he's got a smoother release from a more reasonable range.
3) Justin Williams removing his hat before shaking Roy's hand. A small gesture, but these things count. As Twitter user @glenwoodrex rightfully pointed out "Three time champions have a code."
(Joking that Roy is his uncle was great, too.)
4) Jordan Staal lifting his daughter Abigail up in the background for a dunk. Classic dad move and as a veteran of a million and five of those lifts myself, I wholeheartedly approve.
In conclusion, make the Canes visit more places.