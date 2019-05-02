Carolina Hurricanes beat New York Islanders 5-2

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Hurricanes have defeated the New York Islanders 5-2 in the third game of the second round of the playoffs.The game was neck and neck throughout all three periods until the Hurricanes broke away, hitting three straight goals.The Hurricanes now lead the series 3-0.They need just one more win to move on to the Eastern Conference Finals.The Canes will stay at home for another game on Friday where they will take on the Islanders for the fourth time.