Carolina Hurricanes

Parents, ponies and pucks at PNC: Hurricanes host clinic for daughters, parents

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Taking advantage of a teacher work day in Wake County, the Hurricanes got girls and parents on the ice together. There were a few spills but way more smiles.

The Hurricanes recently employed Alyssa Gagliardi to weave more women's hockey into the community.

"It was mostly just to make sure people were having fun. I think just to be able to have a parent and their daughter out there on the ice together is something that you don't really get to do very often."

"I just barely ever get to really skate with my mom on the ice. It was my first time."



Don't be fooled by the more feminine color choices. Many of these young ladies have been skating for years and take this sport just as serious as the boys do. Like 6-year-old Bridget Healy.

"I thought the best part was watching my mom skate because it was really funny. But also the crossovers were really fun."

Mom Maryellen has watched both of her girls thrive off the ice thanks to skills learned on it. "Playing a sport that there aren't a lot of other girls playing has done wonders for their confidence because people everywhere say 'wow you play hockey, that's great.'"

While this clinic focuses on the kiddos the parents get just as much out of it. Some reliving their childhood. Others just soaking up time with their daughters.



Proud dad Dan Bowman drove his two daughters from Wilmington to take part. "Its just always fun to be on the ice with the kiddos seeing their smiles and seeing them enjoy playing."

Of course from the parents like mom Maryellen, there will be some pain with today's gain. "It was great. I'm in a little bit of pain. But it was great and it kind of encouraged me that this is something that I could probably do again. And if I did it more the easier it would get.

So how many falls did you have mom?

"I fell zero times. Because if I fell I'd still be laying out there, I wouldn't have been able to get up."

After a confidence building workshop, they settled in to watch the pros practice. Tonight they'll be dreaming about that next level up.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighnchockeycarolina hurricanes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CAROLINA HURRICANES
Canes to host outdoor game at Carter-Finley Stadium in 2021 season
Archibald, Draisaitl lift Oilers over Hurricanes 4-3
Hurricanes face Oilers, look to pick up their game
Hurricanes will play in first outdoor hockey game in franchise history
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cars with expired tags could be costing NC millions
Chance for a rain/snow mix Thursday night
Man convicted in mistaken identity murders gets new sentencing hearing
4 injured in small plane crash at Fayetteville airport
Woman seriously injured in shooting near downtown Raleigh
Man dead, 3-year-old girl critical after Durham shooting
Raleigh offers 2 programs to help residents pay for home repairs
Show More
Funding approved for $193M Cary sports complex
Fayetteville detective receives life-changing kidney transplant
Advocates plan aid, training for those in legal trouble with ICE
Marines shoved man into street sign, charged with assault: Police
VA teen accused of killing mother, brother caught at Durham Target
More TOP STORIES News