Carolina Hurricanes shed light on a family's darkest days

Kason Morris looks at his hockey bed that the Carolina Hurricanes made for him.

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
For the Morris family, hockey is a big part of their lives.

Ally, 27, and her 3-year-old son Kason Morris used to watch her husband, Kenny, play hockey recreationally around Raleigh.

Kenny taught his son Kason how to play hockey, but he'll never get to see the player Kason grows up to be.

On November 9, 2017, Kenny Morris took his own life. He was 32.



Even with Kenny gone, hockey remains very much a part of the Morris family's lives.

The family went to a Carolina Hurricanes game last spring and that's where Kason's grandmother got an idea to make him a bed out of old hockey sticks.

She reached out to the Hurricanes and from there they took over.

With the help of money from the players and assistance from the staff, they made Kason his dream bed out of hockey sticks.

"It's amazing, to see that someone could do something so special for strangers," Morris said.

Watch: How Ally Morris talks to Kason about his father's death
Ally Morris says speaking with young children about death must be done carefully.



She wants to share her story to help prevent other families from experiencing a similar loss.

"If they were in a similar situation as Kenny, I'd want them to know that you are important," Morris said. "You may not feel it at the moment and life may be so hard that you feel like the people around you and the world would be better without you, but it's not.

"We loved him so much, and now he's gone, and there is a hole that's just ... can never be filled."

If you or anyone you know are struggling, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support.
