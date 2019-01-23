SPORTS

Cary basketball player makes school history with her 1,000th point

Cameran France became the school's first 1,000-point scorer.

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cameran France became the first player to score 1,000 points for Cardinal Charter Academy in Cary.

France has been playing on the team since sixth grade.

Before Wednesday night's game, France was 10 points away from reaching the milestone. She joined the 1,000-point club in the second quarter on a driving layup.

"It just makes me remember how much I accomplished and how hard I worked to get to this milestone, France said. "Not a lot of people ... a lot of girls get to this milestone at this age and I'm just really proud of myself."

Her coach and teammates shared hugs and cheers after her accomplishment.

"She's so humble," said her coach, Chad Walcott. "She works so hard. She is such a team player and I am just so happy for her.

Web extra: Head coach Chad Walcott talks about Cameran's accomplishments.



"I never thought in a million days I would get to experience or get to coach someone that is scoring 1,000 middle-school points," Walcott added. "That's why we are all super excited for her."

France is the first girl or boy to score 1,000 points at the Academy.

"I think that's one of the reasons she plays with a chip on her shoulder," Walcott said. "We have a boys team that is really good but she goes out there every day and shows that 'don't forget about the girls too.'"

Cameran France talks about her accomplishments and goals



France has plenty of other milestones she hopes to reach.

"My goal is in high school, if I could, to make the varsity team as a freshman," France said. "And just to keep playing."

She then hopes to play Division I basketball in college.
