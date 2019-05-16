Counterfeiters in Raleigh trying to fool NHL fans, investigators warn

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Counterfeiters are in town trying to sell sports fans knock off NHL merchandise, local investigators warn.The warning comes as the Carolina Hurricanes have their backs against the wall against the Boston Bruins. The Bruins are up 3-0 in the series, meaning a win Thursday night will end the season for the Canes.But Canes fans are not giving up, and that's what counterfeiters are counting on.Investigators said those buying NHL merchandise should always look for the NHL hologram sticker or hologram hang tag on retail products.On clothes shoppers should check for a sewn-in tag or screen-printed label identifying a licensee that has been authorized by the NHL to produce "officially licensed" merchandise. Those tags should be intact and not ripped.Most importantly, triple check the spelling of player and team names, and be sure all the colors look right.