Dreams not realized for Duke players following Elite Eight loss

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- No one was more visibly distraught after the game than Tre Jones. Playing for his mother, who's currently battling breast cancer. Playing for a spot in the Final Four in his hometown. Playing for a dream come true.The NCAA tournament is ruthless that way. Other dreams being realized means someone else's have to be squashed. Duke and Tre were on the wrong end of that Sunday in Washington.It'll be easy for many to dismiss this Duke team as a failure having come up short of the Final Four. The ridiculous recruiting class, that first game demolition of Kentucky and the ascension of Zion made for some weighty expectations. Those weren't fulfilled, but this group was very proud of what they'd accomplished.Anyone of the mindset that one and done freshman superstars are some sort of mercenary force in college hoops needed only to be in Duke's locker room Sunday night. The sad, exhausted faces told a story of investment, of a shared fight, and yes, of brotherhood.Duke gave all credit to Michigan State as the better team on this night. It'll be a whole new group next year.