Duke baseball is on a roll, but huge series with NC State looms

Durham will be packed with baseball fans this weekend as No. 8 Duke hosts second-ranked NC State in a top-10 series matchup.This is the sixth week the Blue Devils have been ranked, matching the total number of weeks Duke was ranked in the first 36 years of the Baseball America Top 25.The Devils' pitchers rank second in the Atlantic Coast Conference in ERA.Duke is also confident on offense, knowing anyone in the lineup can come up clutch at any moment.Duke, 30-7 overall, 12-5 in the is on a roll. But the Wolfpack will present a huge test - State is the only ACC team to have not dropped a conference series this season.Watch the video for more.