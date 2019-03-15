Sports

Zion Williamson makes big return, Duke beats Syracuse 84-72 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal

Credit: AP Images/Chuck Burton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- No. 5 Duke is heading to the Atlantic Coast Conference semifinal game after defeating Syracuse, 84-72 in their quarterfinal matchup Thursday night.

The Blue Devils opened the game neck and neck with Syracuse but quickly pulled away by the end of first half with the help of a few slam dunks from Zion Williamson.



This was Williamson's first game back after missing five straight with a knee sprain.

He led Duke with 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Blue Devils led 34-28 at halftime and never trailed in the second half, despite a Syracuse run.

Up next for Duke is the semifinal matchup on Friday against rival No. 3 North Carolina.
