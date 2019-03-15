Zion Williamson makes big return, Duke beats Syracuse 84-72 in ACC Tournament quarterfinal

The Blue Devils opened the game neck and neck with Syracuse but quickly pulled away by the end of first half with the help of a few slam dunks from Zion Williamson.
Williamson 5-5 from the floor with 11 points already for #Duke...Blue Devils lead #Syracuse 17-11 #ABC11— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 15, 2019
This was Williamson's first game back after missing five straight with a knee sprain.
He led Duke with 29 points and 14 rebounds.
The Blue Devils led 34-28 at halftime and never trailed in the second half, despite a Syracuse run.
Up next for Duke is the semifinal matchup on Friday against rival No. 3 North Carolina.