Duke overcomes turnovers, beats Syracuse 38-24

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Chase Brice threw for two touchdowns, Mataeo Durant rushed for 163 yards and two more scores, and Deon Jackson rushed for a career-high 169 yards as Duke finally won a game, holding off Syracuse 38-24.

Duke won despite three lost fumbles and an interception, but Syracuse only turned them into seven points.

The Blue Devils entered the game with 15 turnovers, the most in the nation, while Syracuse was second nationally in turnovers gained with 10.

Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito never found any sort of rhythm and the offense failed to capitalize on any of the turnovers. He finished 13-of-26 passing for 255 yards and two touchdowns.
