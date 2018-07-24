SPORTS
espn

Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Five-time Maui Invitational champion Dukewill open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year's bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizonaor Gonzagain the title game.

This year's tournament, Nov. 19-21 at the Lahaina Civic Center, also includes Xavier, Auburn, Iowa Stateand Illinois.

Arizona opens with Iowa State and Gonzaga faces Illinois in the bracket's lower half. Auburn and Xavier play the opening game.

Duke is 16-0 in Maui, joining Syracuse as the only undefeated teams in tournament history. The Blue Devils won their last Maui title in 2011.

Arizona is a two-time Maui champion and Gonzaga and Illinois both have won titles. Xavier is making its first Maui appearance.
Related Topics:
sportsespnduke blue devilsmaui invitationalsan diego st aztecsmens college basketball
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan
Trump says NFL protesters should be suspended
North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham defends Larry Fedora
More Sports
Top Stories
Fuquay-Varina man accused of putting camera in woman's bedroom
Report: Chuck Kaiton out as Hurricanes announcer after 39 seasons
Woman hit during traffic stop in Cumberland County
Myrtle Beach waterspout classified as EF-0 tornado
Boyfriend of missing college student speaks out
Mega Millions: These numbers could give you the best shot at the $512M
Gang of women steal $10,000 worth of Lululemon leggings
Man arrested for exercising naked at Planet Fitness gym
Show More
2 dead after plane crashes in Lincoln County field
Gun rights activists allowed to post plans for 3-D printed guns online
Girl befriends UPS driver who brought her life-saving medications
Hersheypark set to reopen Tuesday following flooding
Thailand's soccer boys prepare to ordain as Buddhist novices
More News