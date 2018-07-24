Duke to open against San Diego State at Maui Invitational

LAHAINA, Hawaii -- Five-time Maui Invitational champion Dukewill open against San Diego State in the quarterfinals of this year's bracket, with a potential showdown against Arizonaor Gonzagain the title game.
This year's tournament, Nov. 19-21 at the Lahaina Civic Center, also includes Xavier, Auburn, Iowa Stateand Illinois.
Arizona opens with Iowa State and Gonzaga faces Illinois in the bracket's lower half. Auburn and Xavier play the opening game.
Duke is 16-0 in Maui, joining Syracuse as the only undefeated teams in tournament history. The Blue Devils won their last Maui title in 2011.
Arizona is a two-time Maui champion and Gonzaga and Illinois both have won titles. Xavier is making its first Maui appearance.
