Duke tops Virginia Tech 75-73, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- After a last-second missed shot, Duke was able to defeat Virginia Tech 75-73 to advance to the Elite Eight round in the NCAA Tournament.The Blue Devils were able to gain control at the 11-minute mark in the second half after a slam dunk from Zion Williams, but the game was far from over.Virginia Tech cut the Duke lead to two points with under a minute left to play, and it came down to the wire.But the Hokies missed a crucial three-point shot with just seconds left to play and came up short.Two Duke scorers reached over 20 points in the win over the Hokies.Up next for Duke is Sunday's Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 Michigan State.