Sports

Duke tops Virginia Tech 75-73, advances to Elite Eight in NCAA Tournament

Credit: AP Images/Patrick Semansky

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVD) -- After a last-second missed shot, Duke was able to defeat Virginia Tech 75-73 to advance to the Elite Eight round in the NCAA Tournament.

The Blue Devils were able to gain control at the 11-minute mark in the second half after a slam dunk from Zion Williams, but the game was far from over.

Virginia Tech cut the Duke lead to two points with under a minute left to play, and it came down to the wire.

But the Hokies missed a crucial three-point shot with just seconds left to play and came up short.

Two Duke scorers reached over 20 points in the win over the Hokies.

Up next for Duke is Sunday's Elite Eight matchup against No. 2 Michigan State.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportswashington d.c.duke blue devilsduke
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Notorious Durham murder of pregnant mother was focus of ABC's 20/20
Some parents pushing back against another class-canceling NC teacher rally
Wake County woman upset after school bus hits, kills puppy
Brentwood residents rattled by explosions during overnight military training exercise
Auburn's 3-point barrage knocks out UNC in Sweet Sixteen 97-80
Charges not certain in 5th grader's fight death: prosecutor
Teen dies of tapeworm egg infestation in brain
Show More
Raleigh neighbors swap homes and redesign bedrooms on 'Trading Spaces'
I-Team: Despite big appetite, officials warning against foods with CBD oil
Triangle Dress for Success opens gala raffle ticket sales to the public
'He was afraid for his life:' Triple murder trial wraps week with emotional testimony
Man under arrest in fatal stabbing of boyfriend, Raleigh police say
More TOP STORIES News