Duke's Barrett declares for 2019 NBA Draft

RJ Barrett announced on Wednesday he will enter into the 2019 NBA Draft.
RJ Barrett declares for the 2019 #NBADraft @ABC11_WTVD #Duke— Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) April 10, 2019
"I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision," Barrett said in a Twitter post on Wednesday.
I want to thank God, my family, my coaches and everyone that has helped me reach this decision 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/z3GwdcV2ht— Rj Barrett (@RjBarrett6) April 10, 2019
Barrett started in all 38 games, averaging 7.6 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 22.6 points per game.
The first-team All-ACC selection was also named a consensus first-team All-American and the USA Today National Player of the Year.
Tre Jones will return to Duke for his sophomore season. No word yet on Zion Williamson or Cam Reddish.