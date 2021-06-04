Durham Bulls postpone Friday game as pitcher Tyler Zombro remains hospitalized

Tonight’s game has been suspended in the 8th inning after Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro was hit by a batted ball.



DURHAM, N.C. -- Durham Bulls pitcher Tyler Zombro remains hospitalized after being hit by a batted ball during a home game against the Norfolk Tides.The Tampa Bay Rays on Friday said he was 'stable.'The Bulls decided to postpone Friday's game, with the approval of Major League Baseball. A makeup date has not been determined.Zombro, a right handed pitcher in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, was hit by a sharp line drive from Norfolk's Brett Cumberland in the eighth inning. Zombro crumbled awkwardly to the ground, lay motionless for a moment face down, then began to convulse uncontrollably as teammates and a trainer rushed toward the mound."As of this morning, Tyler remains under the care of the nurses and doctors at Duke University Hospital," the Rays said in a statement on Friday. "The updates from overnight have been positive, and he remains in stable condition. We are overwhelmed by the support for Tyler and the wishes for his full and speedy recovery from fans and the baseball community alike. We will provide additional updates as he progresses."Cumberland took a knee near first base while Zombro was tended to, and other players did the same across the field, many of them praying.The game was suspended after the incident.The 26-year-old Zombro signed as a minor league free agent with Tampa Bay in 2017 after going undrafted out of George Mason. He was appearing in his ninth game this season with the Bulls, entering the night 1-1 with a 3.18 ERA.