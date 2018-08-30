SPORTS

Durham golf marathon raises money to honor fallen, disabled veterans

Karl Kimball, PGA, the director of golf at Hillandale Golf Course, spent Wednesday and Thursday painting the names of 200 of North Carolina's fallen service members, on the golf course.

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Karl Kimball, the director of golf at Hillandale Golf Course, is preparing for his seventh 24-hour golf marathon.

Kimball is doing the marathon to raise money for the Folds of Honor foundation, which supports the legacies of fallen and disabled military service members.

He spent Wednesday and Thursday painting the names of 200 of North Carolina's fallen service members, on the golf course.



Kimball will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.


You can donate to the organization here.
