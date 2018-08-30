Durham golf marathon raises money to honor fallen, disabled veterans

Ahead of his 24-hour golf marathon... Karl Kimball is hand printing the branch of service, rank and name of 200 of North Carolina's fallen since Operation Iraqi Freedom began in Jan. of 2003. Catch the story tonight at 5:30 on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/IuxoJ7kLox — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 30, 2018

10 hours & 200 names later, Kimball has finished the Fairway of Honor. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/mMMiGbzCnf — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) August 30, 2018

Karl Kimball, the director of golf at Hillandale Golf Course, is preparing for his seventh 24-hour golf marathon.Kimball is doing the marathon to raise money for the Folds of Honor foundation, which supports the legacies of fallen and disabled military service members.He spent Wednesday and Thursday painting the names of 200 of North Carolina's fallen service members, on the golf course.Kimball will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday.You can