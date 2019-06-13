ESPN reporter Allison Williams goes to the barre to get ready for work

ESPN reporter, Allison Williams, is always on the go traveling to different games across the country. She said one of her favorite things to do on the morning of gameday is Pure Barre.
Pure Barre offers 45-50 minute classes that are total body workouts.
The classes are designed to be low impact, isometric movements. Participants use the ballet barre and other light equipment throughout the class.
The class is designed for all ages.
For more information on Pure Barre classes near you, click here.
