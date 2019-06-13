Sports

ESPN reporter Allison Williams goes to the barre to get ready for work

By
ESPN reporter, Allison Williams, is always on the go traveling to different games across the country. She said one of her favorite things to do on the morning of gameday is Pure Barre.

Pure Barre offers 45-50 minute classes that are total body workouts.

The classes are designed to be low impact, isometric movements. Participants use the ballet barre and other light equipment throughout the class.

The class is designed for all ages.

For more information on Pure Barre classes near you, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsraleighdurhamfitnessexerciseworkoutballet
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother, 2 kids injured in head-on crash on NC 242 in Johnston County
Body found in car; Garner police investigating as homicide
Pregnant woman shot at Asheville apartment complex
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
Parents arrested, 9 children forced to live in squalor in Wake County
3 Charlotte men busted in Georgia with more than $200K of pot
Suspect throws baby in car seat to the ground
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Wake County
South Carolina mom gets arrested after confronting son's bullies at school
Woman jumps through window, stops would-be thief
We eat enough plastic each week to make a credit card, study says
Cumberland County NCAE braces for school budget battle
More TOP STORIES News